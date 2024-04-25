Grave Conversations: David Dastmalchian interviews genre icons in caskets for new talk show

Actor David Dastmalchian, who was recently seen in the horror films The Boogeyman, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and Late Night with the Devil, has just launched a new talk show called Grave Conversations , with “first guest” honors going to actress Kate Siegel, whose credits include Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Grave Conversations interviews are expected to last just six to eight minutes and can be viewed on the official Instagram page. What makes Grave Conversations stand out from other talk shows, other than having Dastmalchian as the host, is the fact that interviews are conducted while Dastmalchian and his guest are both lying in Titan caskets.

Dastmalchian told Forbes, “ After playing a talk show host in my most recent film Late Night with the Devil, I felt myself longing to take the interview format phase of my career one step further… with caskets. The opportunity to interview my friends and colleagues presented itself with Grave Conversations, a hilarious, heartfelt, and personal exploration of some of the things that matter most in life. And death. “

Siegel added: “ I never thought I would do an interview in a casket, but now that I’ve done one, I only want to do interviews in caskets. “

Genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who happens to be married with Siegel and worked with her on the credits mentioned above, was interviewed by Dastmalchian for the second episode of the show, and he had this to say about the experience: “ Grave Conversations is one of the best interviews, one of the top 15 strangest conversations with David Dastmalchian I’ve ever had. Finally, my tendency to climb into open caskets was put to earnest and entertaining use. “

Beyond Siegel and Flanagan, we know for sure that one future Grave Conversations guest is Scream‘s Matthew Lillard (since a clip from his episode is featured at the start of the Siegel episode). To find out who else might turn up on the show… well, we’ll just have to keep watching.

Episodes of Grave Conversations are released weekly, arriving on the Instagram page on Wednesdays.

Here’s the Kate Siegel episode: