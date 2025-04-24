Green Day welcomed to paradise with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Do you have the time to come check out my shrine? Green Day is leaving the boulevard of broken dreams for Hollywood Boulevard, landing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fresh off of their Coachella gig, Green Day will next be welcomed to paradise, receiving the 2,810th star on the Walk of Fame right near Amoeba Music. In a statement, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives.” The ceremony will take place on May 1st.

Green Day is actually one of the few full-fledged bands to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will soon be in the company of The Beatles, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and some select others. So the next time you’re hitchin’ a ride to Los Angeles, be sure to check out the star and have the time of your life.

Green Day’s origins go back to the 1980s when lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt were teenagers. Soon after adopting their band name (yes, it’s tied to pot), the boys, along with drummer Tré Cool, released their debut album. But it was 1991’s Kerplunk that helped them break out, something that really blew up with 1994’s Dookie, backed by singles like “Basket Case”, “When I Come Around” and “She”.

Green Day had a bit of a rebrand with 2004’s American Idiot, a concept album that helped them find a new audience, their first Grammy for Record of the Year (alongside their first nod for Album of the Year) and even Broadway love, as the album was adapted for the stage. There was even talk of turning it into a movie but that has faded away.

What do you think of Green Day getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Are they deserving of the honor or is it redundant?