Halo: Pablo Schreiber says fans will have to get used to seeing Master Chief without his helmet

Pablo Schreiber says if you don’t like seeing Master Chief without his helmet, you’d better get used to it or stop watching the Halo series.

Master Chief is never seen without his helmet. While that statement may be true of the video-game franchise, the live-action Halo TV series wasted little time in removing Master Chief’s helmet. That move sparked a backlash from fans, but according to Halo star Pablo Schreiber… you’d better get used to it.

While speaking with Collider, Schreiber said that if seeing Master Chief without his helmet is truly a deal-breaker, then you might as well give up on the Halo TV series. “ Hmm, well, that one you’ll have to get used to, ” Schreiber said. “ We established that in the first episode that was going to happen. That’s what our show is about; it’s about exploring the dynamic between John and Master Chief. So, if you’re not on board with that one, you might as well give up. As far as what to say to gamers, come on back and see the differences between Season 1 and Season 2 and see if you like it. “

“ He takes the helmet off throughout the season because that’s the story we’re telling, ” Schreiber said. “ We’re telling a story about the dynamic between the supersoldier, Master Chief, who’s been stuck in this suit of armor for his entire life, and his burgeoning humanity and his experience with humanity — that’s John. And so to tell that story, you have to have both sides. You have to have access to the actor’s face. You have to create a dual experience for the character. That’s our show. “

That said, the actor did add that there’s a good balance between helmet and no helmet in the new season. “ For me, it’s very important that the scenes when Master Chief is Master Chief, he’s Master Chief, and we experience that, ” Schreiber said. “ We experience what his experience is, and it doesn’t include taking your helmet off in the middle of a battle or at the end of a battle just so you can get face-time, right? That’s the stuff I want to do away with, and I think we’re keeping control of that pretty well this season. ” The actor has been critical of the series, even recently saying that the romantic connection between Master Chief and Makee (Charlie Murphy) was a mistake.

The first two episodes of the second season of the Halo series will debut on Paramount+ on February 8th. Will you be tuning in or is Master Chief without his helmet a deal-breaker for you?