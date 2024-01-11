Halo season 2 trailer and poster remind that Master Chief returns in February

After many years in development hell, a live-action adaptation of the Halo video game franchise finally made its way out into the world as a Paramount+ streaming series back in 2022, with the first episode of the show quickly becoming Paramount+’s most-watched premiere. Season 2 of Halo is set to have a two episode premiere on February 8th, and with that date right around the corner a new trailer for the season has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above. Paramount+ has also unveiled a poster for the season, and that can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity. In season 2, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Schreiber is joined in the cast by Natasha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, “the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers”. Schreiber and McElhone both have producing credits on this new season of the show. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Fiona O’Shaughnessy (The Forgiven), Tylan Bailey, and Danny Sapani. New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Halo is produced by Showtime, in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by showrunner David Wiener, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill is executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Gian Paolo Varani.

