Tom Hardy brings the pain in the teaser trailer for Gareth Evans’ Havoc

Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans are proving to be a lethal combination as the first peek at the Raid director’s new action movie is released.

It’s been nearly five years since it was first announced that Tom Hardy would star in Havoc, a new action thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans. The film has certainly been a long time coming, but it will finally be released on Netflix this April. The streamer has released the new hard-hitting trailer that showcases Evans’ signature chaotic style that helped made his Raid movies a big staple of the action movie genre.

The cast includes Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

The official synopsis reads,

“Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

Havoc is directed by Evans from a screenplay he also wrote. The action film is produced by Ed Talfan, Gareth Evans, Aram Tertzakian and Tom Hardy.

As production wrapped up four years ago, you might be wondering what the hold-up has been; according to Evans, that came down to the difficulty in scheduling additional photography, which required some very specific people to be in the same place at the same time. However, the director promised the film would be worth the wait, and the delay was only beneficial. “It’s had a profound effect on the film,” he said. “It allowed me to better streamline it, and make it what it was always intended to be, which is a blistering, fast-paced action-thriller with nods to the Hong Kong cinema that I grew up watching.”

With films such as The Raid and The Raid 2 under his belt, Evans certainly knows his action, and he says the film will “deliver on the action front. That’s the primary focus. But with Tom, what you get as well is an intensely muscular central performance, and really well-developed character. There’s a lot going on under the hood.”

Havoc hits audiences on Netflix on April 25.