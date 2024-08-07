Shawn Levy reveals that Henry Cavill became sick as he filmed his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

The quick pass of the torch of the Wolverine character would not be such a peaceful transition as Cavill found his full day of filming come with some side effects.

The actors who guest appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine are celebrating their participation with fans as the film undoubtedly becomes the movie of the year. Henry Cavill would also get in on the fun as he released an official look at his scene in the movie when he posted the above picture on his Instagram. Cavill cameos as the one Wolverine variant in a universe that is not played by Hugh Jackman. His post humorously pokes fun at his Justice League mustache debacle, saying, “To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview with The New York Times that Cavill would actually become ill while filming his short appearance in the movie. Levy says that Cavill, “Not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day. I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

Levy added in the interview, “Can I please point out that Ryan brilliantly named Henry Cavill’s Logan ‘the Cavillrine’?” Cavill’s appearance is a play on multiple references. Some fans have entertained the notion that while Jackman may or may not be playing Wolverine til he’s 90, Henry Cavill has the chops to take over the role in the official MCU timeline. The cameo is also a dig at the DC drama, as this scene was conceived not long after it was announced that Cavill would not be returning as Superman in the now-defunct DCEU.