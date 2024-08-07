Shawn Levy reveals that Henry Cavill became sick as he filmed his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

The quick pass of the torch of the Wolverine character would not be such a peaceful transition as Cavill found his full day of filming come with some side effects.

By
henry cavill, deadpool wolverine

The actors who guest appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine are celebrating their participation with fans as the film undoubtedly becomes the movie of the year. Henry Cavill would also get in on the fun as he released an official look at his scene in the movie when he posted the above picture on his Instagram. Cavill cameos as the one Wolverine variant in a universe that is not played by Hugh Jackman. His post humorously pokes fun at his Justice League mustache debacle, saying, “To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview with The New York Times that Cavill would actually become ill while filming his short appearance in the movie. Levy says that Cavill, “Not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day. I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

Levy added in the interview, “Can I please point out that Ryan brilliantly named Henry Cavill’s Logan ‘the Cavillrine’?” Cavill’s appearance is a play on multiple references. Some fans have entertained the notion that while Jackman may or may not be playing Wolverine til he’s 90, Henry Cavill has the chops to take over the role in the official MCU timeline. The cameo is also a dig at the DC drama, as this scene was conceived not long after it was announced that Cavill would not be returning as Superman in the now-defunct DCEU.

Levy explained, “In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman. Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”

Source: THR, New York Times
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Netflix's Man on Fire TV series will see Bobby Cannavale and Billie Boullet sharing the screen with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Bobby Cannavale is a guest star on Netflix’s Man on Fire TV series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
National Treasure 3 screenwriter Ted Elliott has revealed that his first draft of the script is complete, and teased some more info
National Treasure 3 screenwriter on the project’s status, characters, and treasure hunt
saturday night, first look
Introducing the Not-Ready-For-Primetime-Players in the first look of Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night
Producer Denise Di Novi promises the Practical Magic sequel will honor the original and not try to reinvent the wheel
Practical Magic sequel will honor the original film
View All

About the Author

1780 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Henry Cavill News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles