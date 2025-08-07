Movie News

High Side: Paramount acquires Motorcross heist thriller which reunites Timothée Chalamet & James Mangold

James Mangold, Timothee Chalamet, High SideJames Mangold, Timothee Chalamet, High Side

It’s official. Timothée Chalamet is set to reunite with James Mangold for High Side, a new film which was just scooped up by Paramount in a heated bidding war. Described as Heat meets Hell or High Water, the film will star Chalamet as a former Motorcross racer who is haunted by a career-ending crash and a long history of abandonment in a broken family. But he’s drawn back into the world of high-speed risks when his estranged brother recruits him for a series of bank robberies, all while the FBI is hot on their heels.

Chernin Entertainment will produce the project. James Mangold will direct based on an original story by Jaimie Oliveria, who will also write the script.

We’re thrilled to be in business with visionary artists like James and Timothée, and exceptional collaborators like Peter and David at Chernin. What Jaime has created reflects the kind of bold, original storytelling we’re committed to championing at Paramount – and we couldn’t be more excited to hit the ground running with High Side,” said Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Co-Chairs of Paramount Pictures.

James Mangold added, “David, Dana, and Josh display a real commitment to original, story-driven filmmaking on the big screen and this passion made it easy for Timothée, Peter, and me to land on this project. Timothée is a trusted collaborator, a generational artist, and a person I adore. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work together again.

After the success of last year’s A Complete Unknown, it’s no surprise that Chalamet and Mangold would be eager to work together again. The Bob Dylan biopic was a big success, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Sadly, it didn’t take home anything that night. Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of the film, particularly the performance of its leading man. “Chalamet is the real deal,” Bumbray wrote. “He makes for a perfect Dylan, with him channelling the man’s iconic appearance and voice without ever coming off like he’s doing a caricature.” You can check out the rest of his review right here

