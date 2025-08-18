Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to lead Dan Fogelman’s dramedy Honeymoon with Harry at Amazon MGM Studios

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, Horizon: An American Saga) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House, Nightcrawler) will take an unconventional approach to loss while starring in the dramedy Honeymoon with Harry from This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman. The project comes from Amazon MGM Studios, based on the book by Bart Baker.

According to Deadline, Honeymoon with Harry “follows a man (Gyllenhaal) as he decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law (Costner) after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding.”

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will co-direct the feature from Dan Fogelman’s script. The creators are well-acquainted after working on Fogelman’s other projects, such as Paradise, This Is Us, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition to penning the script, Fogelman will produce alongside Mike Karz of Gulfstream Pictures, and Jennifer Salke through her newly minted Sullivan Street Productions banner.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis for Honeymoon with Harry via Amazon:

“The emotional and hilarious story of hard-living Todd Cartwright who falls in love with Tammy Everett, a woman who literally saves Todd from himself. But Tammy’s suspicious, overly-protective father, Harry, does everything he can to crush the relationship. Todd is not about to give up the greatest thing that’s ever happened to him and goes to war with Harry. But when the unthinkable happens, the men dive into a physical and emotionally tailspin that threatens to consume them both. Todd decides to go on the honeymoon alone and return to his destructive ways only to find Harry at the airport with Tami’s ashes which Harry intends to spread on the island. Reluctantly, these two wounded souls go on the honeymoon – both for very different reasons – where the enormous anguish consuming them causes them to react in very diffferent and unexpected ways. Though these two men hate each other, each is the only person who can understand the loss that the other has suffered. Todd and Harry are forced to recognize that they have one thing in common: they loved the same women. And that bond causes them both to begrudgingly help the other overcome the gaping loss that has swallowed them and move on with their lives.”

