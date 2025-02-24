Hot Toys is back with T-800 sixth-scale figure

His mission was to protect John Connor, but you won’t necessarily want to protect this new T-800 figure, as it’s one you’ll want to display and change the parts on. Up for pre-order from Hot Toys is a sixth scale figure of Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s T-800, complete with the sort of detail that will make this one of the coolest figures of the year.
Standing at 12.6” tall, the T-800 figure has over 30 points of articulation. Above the neck, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with a rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable scalp. Arm- and hand-wise, there is a newly developed interchangeable Endoskeleton on the left arm, while there are 12 pieces for interchangeable hands, including fists, gloved fists, pistol-shooting hands, and pistol-holding gloved hands – pretty much everything you’d need to display your figure. Clothing-wise, the T-800 can be decked out in genuine leather jacket and pants, along with a variation of color tees and a bandolier.
The figure also comes with a wealth of weapons, including a shotgun, a machine gun and a grenade launcher. As for accessories, you can expect a CPU with storage device, a pair of iconic sunglasses, a duffle bag, and of course a flower box of roses.
As per Sideshow, “In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a T-800 Model 101 is reprogrammed and sent back to the past to protect young John Connor from T-1000, which has been dispatched to kill him. As a departure from the original plot, this story makes this movie one of the jaw dropping sequels. After introducing the sixth-scale battle-damaged T-800 and T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Sideshow and Hot Toys is excited to follow up with the T-800 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!”
The T-800 has of course been made into an action figure ever since the release of T2. And he’s come a long way since the (admittedly still cool) Kenner Carolco one, with this latest addition looking to be one of the true must-haves for any collector.
Hot Toys’ T-800 figure is up for pre-order at a price of $290 and is expected to ship between June and December of this year.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE