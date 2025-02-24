Hot Toys is back with T-800 sixth-scale figure

His mission was to protect John Connor, but you won’t necessarily want to protect this new T-800 figure, as it’s one you’ll want to display and change the parts on. Up for pre-order from Hot Toys is a sixth scale figure of Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s T-800, complete with the sort of detail that will make this one of the coolest figures of the year.

Standing at 12.6” tall, the T-800 figure has over 30 points of articulation. Above the neck, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with a rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable scalp. Arm- and hand-wise, there is a newly developed interchangeable Endoskeleton on the left arm, while there are 12 pieces for interchangeable hands, including fists, gloved fists, pistol-shooting hands, and pistol-holding gloved hands – pretty much everything you’d need to display your figure. Clothing-wise, the T-800 can be decked out in genuine leather jacket and pants, along with a variation of color tees and a bandolier.

The figure also comes with a wealth of weapons, including a shotgun, a machine gun and a grenade launcher. As for accessories, you can expect a CPU with storage device, a pair of iconic sunglasses, a duffle bag, and of course a flower box of roses.

As per Sideshow, “In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a T-800 Model 101 is reprogrammed and sent back to the past to protect young John Connor from T-1000, which has been dispatched to kill him. As a departure from the original plot, this story makes this movie one of the jaw dropping sequels. After introducing the sixth-scale battle-damaged T-800 and T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Sideshow and Hot Toys is excited to follow up with the T-800 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!”

The T-800 has of course been made into an action figure ever since the release of T2. And he’s come a long way since the (admittedly still cool) Kenner Carolco one, with this latest addition looking to be one of the true must-haves for any collector.

Hot Toys’ T-800 figure is up for pre-order at a price of $290 and is expected to ship between June and December of this year.