How to Kill Monsters horror comedy gets theatrical, VOD and digital release in December

The Creature Below and Book of Monsters director Stewart Sparke’s horror comedy How to Kill Monsters is set to receive a limited theatrical release on December 6th, and will be getting a VOD and digital release on that same day. To help you decide if this is a movie you’d like to check out next month, we have the trailer embedded above.

Coming our way from Dark Sky Films, Dark Rift Horror, and RO Pictures, How to Kill Monsters was scripted by Sparke and Paul Butler. Here’s the synopsis: The sole survivor of a blood-drenched massacre must team up with a rag-tag bunch of rookie cops and lawbreakers to defend a police station from an invasion of Lovecraftian monsters from another dimension . And here’s an alternative synopsis: Jamie Lancaster is the sole survivor of a blood-drenched massacre at a remote cabin. Claiming that her friends were torn apart by a horrific monster summoned by a ritual gone wrong, she is arrested by the local cops and locked up for a crime she didn’t commit. We soon discover that Jamie’s claims of innocence are all too real when the entire police station is ripped from our reality and thrown into a nightmarish dimension of Lovecraftian monsters hungry for human flesh. Jamie must team up with a bunch of rookie cops and lawbreakers to hack and slash their way through an army of monsters and find a way to get back home before it’s too late!

A press release promised that, “ With a menagerie of monsters realized entirely with practical effects and buckets of fake blood and guts thrown in for good measure, How to Kill Monsters will scratch the itch of horror fans craving a throwback popcorn horror movie that delivers thrills, kills and laughs in equal measure. “

Sparke adds that the film is “ a love letter to the 80s and 90s horror movies that I grew up watching on VHS ” that will mix in “ a dash of British humor in the vein of Hot Fuzz and the self-aware twists and turns of Scream to deliver genre fans a blood-soaked popcorn horror movie that feels both nostalgic and fresh. “

Produced by Cal O’Connell, How to Kill Monsters stars Lyndsey Craine (Eating Miss Campbell), Arron Dennis (Zomblogalypse), Fenfen Huang (Now You See Me 2), Daniel Thrace (Blood Myth), and genre icon Nicholas Vince, whose credits include Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, and Nightbreed.

Will you be watching How to Kill Monsters in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.