I Am a Monster: Sadie Soverall, Havana Rose Liu to star in action fantasy film

Just yesterday, we learned that Havana Rose Liu (No Exit) will be starring alongside Sophie Thatcher (Companion), Charles Melton (May December), and Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) in Her Private Hell, the latest film from writer/director Nicolas Winding Refn. Now, Deadline has revealed that Liu is also joining Sadie Soverall (Saltburn) in the cast of the action fantasy film I Am a Monster .

Commercials and music video director Léo Berne is taking the helm of I Am a Monster, which has the following synopsis: While grieving the death of her mother, eighteen-year-old Mila (Soverall) suddenly discovers she possesses a supernatural ability to see a parasitic entity that is invisible to humans and leeches off their sorrow. With her visionary friend Dawn (Liu), Mila sets out to use her newfound ability to save her little sister Luna from being preyed upon by the vicious demon.

Deadline also provides some information the director: “ Léo Berne founded the French collective Megaforce with Raphaël Rodriguez, Clément Gallet, and Charles Brisgand in 2009. They have directed campaigns and music videos for Rihanna, Madonna, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, among others. In 2013, they were awarded Best Director at the UK Music Video Awards. Their campaign Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike became an industry hit and subsequent campaigns won gold and Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2021. Berne went on to direct the short film Censor of Dreams, which was shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film Category for the 94th Academy Awards. ” I can say for sure if I have seen any of their work, but I am interested in seeing what Berne does with I Am a Monster.

The film is being produced by Iconoclast’s Robert Walak and Jacob Perlin with Madants and Mid March Media. Film 4 will executive produce and co-finance. AGC is launching international sales while CAA Media Finance handles the domestic side of things.

Does I Am a Monster sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Sadie Soverall / Havana Rose Liu / Léo Berne action fantasy project by leaving a comment below.