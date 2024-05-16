I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel sets next summer release date, but still no official word on if original cast members will return.

Sony Pictures announced today that the next sequel in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is set for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) has been tapped to direct the sequel from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky following the initial script by Leah McKendrick. It’s been said that original cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been in talks to reprise their roles, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Hewitt said earlier this year that she’d be down to return for the sequel but hasn’t seen a script yet.

Loosely based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the first I Know What You Did Last Summer movie was scripted by Scream writer Kevin Williamson and directed by Jim Gillespie. It revolved around four young friends (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe) who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they supposedly killed a man in a car accident and covered it up. The film was a big success at the box office, spawning a theatrical sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and a direct-to-video follow-up, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. There was also a short-lived which streamed on Prime Video in 2021 before it was cancelled.

Leah McKendrick, who penned the initial script, previously said that the sequel deals with “ beautiful people behaving badly, ” just like the original movie. “ It really reckons with some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you, ” she said. “ And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “

As fellow ’90s slasher franchise Scream was able to orchestrate a successful modern relaunch, Sony Pictures obviously hopes they can do the same with this I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. Are you down?