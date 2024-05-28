I Know What You Did Last Summer: Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms she’s in talks for new sequel

Twenty-seven years after the release of the the slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and twenty-six years after the follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE), Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. might be reprising the roles of Julie James and Ray Bronson in a new sequel… but while the new film is set for a July 18, 2025 release date, Hewitt doesn’t seemed to be locked into a deal just yet. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she did confirm that she is in talks to play Julie James again.

Hewitt told ET, “ (The project is) in the cooker, let me just say that. I’ve done a couple of preliminary phone calls. I keep getting these messages from people going, ‘We’re so excited!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, but the train is moving really fast and I haven’t gotten there yet.’ But it’s nice to know that people are excited at the possibility. Honestly, it’s wild to even think about. Truly, if it comes together, I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful. Honestly, terrified because it’s 26 years later. There’s power in being older, there’s power in having gone off and had 3 kids and there’s a sense of, ‘I can do anything now.’ The vulnerability that was Julie James in 1 and 2 definitely doesn’t exist in this one, I don’t think. I’m excited to just show her grown up. I think she’s gotta go nuts. I don’t know who she’s fighting, but whoever it is is not gonna stand a chance. Between me and a stunt double, we got this. I don’t play Julie James dead. That’s what I’m saying. I’ve said that at 18 and I’m gonna say it now at 45 so it doesn’t happen. If it all works out and (the movie) happens, I am ready to bring her back with 26 years of angst, knowledge, kick-assery, which I am turning into a word, and have some fun with it. “

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) is attached to direct the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), and McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “ McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

I Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Jim Gillespie from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson that was inspired by a Lois Duncan novel. The film has the following synopsis: A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Danny Cannon from a screenplay by Trey Callaway. The synopsis: A year after killing vengeful hit-and-run victim Ben Wills (Muse Watson), who gutted her friends with an iron hook, college student Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is still shaken by the experience. When her roommate, Karla (Brandy), wins a vacation for four to the Bahamas, she plans to bring along her boyfriend, Tyrell (Mekhi Phifer), attractive Will (Matthew Settle) and Julie. At the resort, Julie starts receiving threatening notes and realizes Ben is still alive.

