Ian McShane calls The Continental a cash grab

Winston knew Charon would do The Continental proud. But when it comes to miniseries The Continental, Ian McShane doesn’t have the same sentiment regarding the John Wick franchise, saying it’s nothing more than a cash grab.

Ian McShane, who played The Continental owner Winston in the four John Wick movies, held no punches when it came to criticizing the Peacock miniseries. And no, he has no intention of watching it. “I wouldn’t watch it. I have no intentions – nobody – I don’t think Keanu [Reeves] watched it, neither has Chad [Stahelski]. It had nothing to do with our movies. It’s just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. They never asked us about anything so why would I be interested in seeing it? I’m afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well. I think it’s come and gone, hasn’t it?” Perhaps it’s for the best that McShane didn’t give his opinion on Colin Woodell, who plays a younger Winston on The Continental.

McShane isn’t alone in his thoughts on The Continental. Not only did it feel unnecessary even to some John Wick fans – does everything need to be expanded into a universe? – but it didn’t stick with audiences or critics the way the more recent movies did. For comparison, The Continental (the full title of which tacks on From the World of John Wick) has a 78% audience score and a 63% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while John Wick: Chapter 4 hit a series-high audience score of 93% and the overall movies have an average critic score of 89.5%.

But McShane clearly isn’t against the idea of additional John Wick projects, as he will be reprising Winston for spin-off movie Ballerina. He will be joined by familiar franchise faces Reeves, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick, in addition to newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ana de Armas, who will be headlining as Rooney. Ballerina is set for a June 7th release.

