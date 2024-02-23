Ballerina: Ian McShane reveals that Chad Stahelski was brought in for new shoots to “protect the franchise” after the studio saw the original cut

The actor who plays the face (and the glorious voice) of The Continental in the John Wick franchise talks the studio reacting poorly with Ballerina and bringing in the original director for new shoots.

It’s not uncommon for films to have reshoots when the initial production wraps. Certain scenes would need more energy, more clarity, a better location, etc. However, it was recently reported that the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, is being pushed back an entire year so that the film can undergo some big reshoots. After the massive success of John Wick: Chapter 4 brought the franchise into the billion-dollar club, Lionsgate is finding ways to continue the series with or without Keanu Reeves since Mr. Wick may or may not finally be at rest.

Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the films, recently appeared on BBC’s The One Show and spoke candidly about the studio bringing in Wick series director Chad Stahelski after they weren’t satisfied with the original cut. McShane says that the movie isn’t undergoing reshoots but having new shoots. He explains, “They’re new-shooting for Ballerina.” Then, he continues, “You know, it’s like, they’ve gotta protect the franchise. We did it about a year ago. And they’ve looked at it and Chad’s come in. And they wanna make it better cause they have to protect [the franchise].”

One of the hosts would then reference the TV prequel series, The Continental, which follows Winston’s early years at the famed assassin hotel. McShane was quick to silence him, then revealed how nobody on Wick was consulted about the show, “They never asked anybody about it. They just went and did it. Just went and did it. Somebody asked Keanu and me about it. We both went, ‘I don’t know. Nobody ever asked us about it.'”

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. As the film takes place in the John Wick universe, it will feature appearances from several franchise characters, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film will also include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus in unknown roles.