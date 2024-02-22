John Wick spinoff Ballerina release date pushed back to 2025 with The Crow reboot taking its place

If you were looking forward to seeing Ana de Armas kick some ass in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, I’ve got some bad news. Lionsgate announced today that Ballerina will be pushed back a full year, with the release date moving from June 7, 2024 to June 6, 2025.

Deadline reports that the release date push will give Ballerina the opportunity to do a few reshoots. John Wick architect Chad Stahelski will be working with director Len Wiseman on “ additional action sequences for the movie, to amp it up even more than it is. “

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. As the film takes place in the John Wick universe, it will feature appearances from several franchise characters, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film will also include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus in unknown roles.