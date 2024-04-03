Joel Kinnaman’s Ice Fall thriller adds Danny Huston, Graham Greene, and more for a race against time to recover millions

Danny Huston, Graham Greene, Martin Sensmeier, Oliver Trevena, and Devaughn Nixon join the cast of Joel Kinnaman’s Ice Fall thriller.

The cast of the Stefan Ruzowitzky-directed thriller Ice Fall expands with Danny Huston (Wonder Woman), Graham Greene (Reservation DogsMarvel’s Echo), Martin Sensmeier (Yellowstone), Oliver Trevena (The BricklayerWhile We Sleep), and DeVaughn Nixon (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) joining Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide SquadAltered Carbon) and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower MoonRutherford Falls) for a race against time to recover millions.

Ruzowitzky (The CounterfeitersThe Hinterlands) directs Ice Fall from a script by George Mahaffey (In the DustChief of Station), with cameras rolling in Bulgaria. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Ice Falls revolves around a “young Indigenous game warden who arrests an infamous poacher only to discover that the poacher knows the location of a plane carrying millions of dollars that has crashed in a frozen lake. When a group of criminals and dirty cops are alerted to the poacher’s whereabouts, the warden and the poacher team up to fight back and escape across the treacherous lake before the ice melts.”

Speaking about the thrill of adding notable talents to the ensemble cast, Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton told Deadline, “The talented Danny Huston, Graham Greene, Martin Sensmeier, Oliver Trevena and DeVaughn Nixon are wonderful additions to our stellar cast led by Joel Kinnaman and Cara Jade MyersIce Fall is a smart and nail-biting crime thriller full of emotion and deceit, set against the icy elements. With director Stefan Ruzowitzky at the helm, we are delighted that cameras are rolling on this intense thrill ride.”

Joel Kinnaman recently starred in John Woo’s holiday-themed action flick Silent Night, in which a grieving father enacts his long-awaited revenge against a ruthless gang on Christmas Eve. Woo’s film is separate from another of Kinnaman’s projects, The Silent Hour. Brad Anderson (Session 9The Machinist) directs The Silent Hour from a script by Dan Hall, focusing on a hard-of-hearing police detective who works as an interpreter for the department and must confront a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service1917) and Mekhi Phifer (8 MileDawn of the Dead) join Kinnaman as primary cast members.

Would you risk life and limb to recover millions from a frozen lake? What would you spend it on if you managed to snag some of the cash? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
