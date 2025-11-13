Interview: Dave Bautista Talks Trap House and a tease of Highlander and Road House 2

Dave Bautista is one of the most reliable big-screen heroes around. And an incredibly cool guy. The actor (and wrestler) takes his work very seriously, and it shows. In his latest, Trap House (read our review), Bautista plays a DEA agent who also has a complicated relationship with his son (played by Jack Champion). It features an impressive young cast that includes Champion and Sophia Lillis of It fame. While Dave takes a slight backseat role, allowing the younger stars to shine, he has an active producer role this time around.

Recently, I sat down with Dave to talk Trap House. I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to this fine fellow many times. And each time gets better. Mr. Bautista opened up to taking on a producer role. He discussed working with the young Mr. Champion. The two work beautifully together, and the film certainly sets up more father/son adventures in the future.

And finally, I asked Dave about the upcoming Road House 2 and his work in the forthcoming Highlander. His excitement was palpable as he talked about the two projects. The actor shared how his involvement in both came about, as well as a few other cool tidbits you’ll want to hear about Highlander.

Trap House opens this Friday in theatres.