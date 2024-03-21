Interview: David Alan Grier, Justice Smith, and More Talk American Society of Magical Negroes

Kobi Libii’s feature film debut is already facing some divisive reaction. For this viewer, having grown up on classic films that he is examining, I thought the approach was quite interesting. The American Society of Magical Negroes explores a familiar troupe in classic films that featured a lovable sidekick, often it was someone who is a minority. As his directorial debut is bound to turn a few heads, it also features an impressive cast that includes Justice Smith, Nicole Byers, An-Li Bogan, and David Alan Grier.

Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with a few of the fine folks about their latest. First up, I sat down with the legendary David Alan Grier. And it was a terrific conversation, one where we talked about classic films and reasons behind this story. He is a fascinating man, and he is a joy to speak with. After that, we sat down with the film’s director to talk about his decision to make this story his debut. It was a terrific conversation.

When it came to Justice Smith and An-Li Bogan, the two talked about taking part in Kobi’s story, and for Smith, just how easily he connected to the material. When it came to Nicole Byers, the actress was a pleasure to speak with. First off, I gave her a compliment as my wife is a fan. And then we went into talking about the unexpected character she took on in this feature. The American Society of Magical Negroes is in theatres now.