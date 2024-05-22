Interview: Eric Bana talks about his first career sequel, Force of Nature: The Dry 2

We talk to the actor about Australian movies, his first sequel, and whether we will see a third film in this series.

Eric Bana has been a mainstay on the big screen for decades. The Australian comedian turned dramatic actor has been in everything from Ang Lee’s Hulk to Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek, and Judd Apatow’s Funny People. Getting his big break on the Australian shows Full Frontal and the eponymous The Eric Bana Show Live, the actor hit Hollywood’s radar with his role in Chopper as the infamous criminal Mark Chopper Read. After over twenty years in the industry, Bana returned to Australia for the 2021 mystery The Dry and has now reprised the role of Aaron Falk for the sequel, Force of Nature.

Based on the novel by Jane Harper, Force of Nature picks up a year after The Dry as Aaron Falk and his partner investigate a money laundering scheme with the aid of insider Alice Russell (Anna Torv). When Russell goes missing on a work trip, Falk helps and talks with her boss, Jill Bailey (Deborra-Lee Furness), and coworkers Lauren (Robin McLeavy), Beth (Sisi Stringer), Bree (Lucy Ansell), and company owner Daniel Bailey (Richard Roxburgh). What begins as a missing person case spirals into more as flashbacks inform what happened to Alice and who was responsible.

I got to discuss Force of Nature with Eric Bana, amongst other topics. We talked about how he has gone twenty years, with this being his first sequel. We also discussed what makes these films uniquely Australian and what sets this film apart from its predecessor. We also talked about whether or not he and writer/director Robert Connolly are planning to adapt the third and final Aaron Falk novel, Exiles. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

