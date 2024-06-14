Enemy Mine remake in the works from Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas

THR reports that Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is set to write a remake of Enemy Mine for 20th Century Studios.

The cult sci-fi movie, released in 1985, takes place during an intergalactic war between humans and Dracs, a reptilian species. Dennis Quaid stars as a human pilot who crash lands on an unforgiving world alongside a Drac pilot played by Louis Gossett Jr. The two sworn enemies must put aside their deep-seated hatred and work together if they have any hope of survival. The film was based on a novella by Barry B. Longyear and was the English-language debut of director Wolfgang Peterson. While Enemy Mine was a box office failure upon release, the film has developed a cult following over the years.

The Enemy Mine remake has no director or producer attached at this time, but it’s the second big project Matalas has taken on. It was announced just last month that he would be serving as the showrunner of Marvel’s new Vision series for Disney+. The series will be a spinoff of WandaVision, with Paul Bettany set to reprise his role as the titular android.

Matalas won fans’ admiration with his excellent work on the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. He pitched the idea of a follow-up series, which he dubbed Star Trek: Legacy. “ [Franchise producer] Alex [Kurtzman] and I talk all the time. If it’s something that’s going to be done, we want to make sure we don’t rush into it, ” Matalas said. “ We want to make sure we do it right. That’s where we’re at with it, I say coyly. At the moment, there’s nothing developed on it. But we talk all the time. ” Fans were quick to express their desire for the potential series, but Paramount unfortunately didn’t pull the trigger. Now that Matalas has moved over to Disney for the Vision series (and now the Enemy Mine remake), it may be too late.

What do you think of Enemy Mine getting the remake treatment from Terry Matalas?