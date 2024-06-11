The Sausage Party: Foodtopia trailer serves up sloppy seconds as a revolution changes the status quo

Food fights back to become the dominant species on the planet before facing the elements in the Sausage Party 2: Foodtopia trailer.

Who’s game for another food fight? Prime Video starts the 4th of July pre-game early today with a Sausage Party: Foodtopia trailer that finds your favorite foul-mouthed refreshments staging a revolution to change the status quo. Humans are on the menu, and the food won’t stop fighting until they’re at the top of the pyramid! The series will premiere all eight episodes of the outrageous comedy exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 11, 2024.

To celebrate the latest reveal for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, fans in New York’s Times Square enjoyed the official trailer and key art drop with a Sausage Party: Foodtopia-themed takeover surrounding the “Hot Dog in the City” sculpture by Brooklyn-based artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw, who Times Square Arts commissioned.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sausage Party 2: Foodtopia courtesy of Prime Video:

“Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will return. Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to lend their voices to the animated series, in addition to Will Forte, who will portray a human named Jack, and Sam Richardson, who will portray an orange named Julius.”

In the Sausage Party: Foodtopia trailer, food is alive, and it’s fighting back as payment for years of death by mastication! After Operation Dessert Storm is seemingly a success, Frank, Brenda, and their army of foodstuffs encounter a foe unlike any other: Mother Nature. As the rain falls, Frank and his army of refreshments learn the harsh truth about survival outside the food store. The only logical step is to assume control of humans, and there’s only one way to do that: Enter their butts and puppet them like Remy in Pixar’s Ratatouille. Someone should tell the food that’s not how the human body works, but I’m sure they’ll figure it out eventually.

In addition to today’s Sausage Party: Foodtopia trailer, Prime Video unpacked key art for the upcoming series, which you can see for yourself below:

Sausage Party: Foodtopia fires up the Prime Video grill on July 11, 2024.