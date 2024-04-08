Interview: Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Talks New Season + What It’s Like To Be Pantless On Set

We talk to Asher Grodman about the newest season of Ghosts and how he stayed away from the BBC version to avoid copying any performance.

By

Following in the footsteps of The Office, CBS’ Ghosts takes a BBC show and gives it an American makeover. And like the Steve Carrell hit, Ghosts has managed to break out of the shadow of its UK counterpart and created a world all its own. And as a fan of the strange and unusual, I absolutely clung to it. Ghosts is quirky and much more inappropriate than you’d think for a Network comedy. It features a fantastic cast that includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and the person I was lucky enough to talk with: Asher Grodman.

If there’s one thing you’ll immediately notice about Grodman’s character of Trevor, it’s his lack of pants. As someone who can’t help but think about the logistics of filming, I was dying to ask Asher about what it’s like to be the only person without pants on every day. So we went over that (probably to Asher’s annoyance) and what people can expect from this upcoming season. While the season may be short (there was this little thing called the Actors and Writers Strikes, which threw a wrench into a traditional season) it sounds like it packs a punch. Here’s hoping no other Ghosts get sucked off.

Ghosts synopsis:

A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series.

CBS’ GHOSTS PREMIERES NEW EPISODES ON THURSDAYS 8:30 EST AND THE NEXT DAY ON PARAMOUNT PLUS.

Source: JoBlo
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Talks New Season + What It’s Like To Be Pantless On Set
Interview: Dev Patel Talks Monkey Man
Interview: Caleb Landry Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs Talk DogMan
jimmy meets the frazzles
We Talk Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 with Red and Mokie and more!
View All

About the Author

189 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest Ghosts News

Latest TV News

Load more articles