Interview: Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Talks New Season + What It’s Like To Be Pantless On Set

We talk to Asher Grodman about the newest season of Ghosts and how he stayed away from the BBC version to avoid copying any performance.

Following in the footsteps of The Office, CBS’ Ghosts takes a BBC show and gives it an American makeover. And like the Steve Carrell hit, Ghosts has managed to break out of the shadow of its UK counterpart and created a world all its own. And as a fan of the strange and unusual, I absolutely clung to it. Ghosts is quirky and much more inappropriate than you’d think for a Network comedy. It features a fantastic cast that includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and the person I was lucky enough to talk with: Asher Grodman.

If there’s one thing you’ll immediately notice about Grodman’s character of Trevor, it’s his lack of pants. As someone who can’t help but think about the logistics of filming, I was dying to ask Asher about what it’s like to be the only person without pants on every day. So we went over that (probably to Asher’s annoyance) and what people can expect from this upcoming season. While the season may be short (there was this little thing called the Actors and Writers Strikes, which threw a wrench into a traditional season) it sounds like it packs a punch. Here’s hoping no other Ghosts get sucked off.

Ghosts synopsis: