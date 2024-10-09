Interview: Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, and more talk Outer Banks S4

Netflix’s Outer Banks absolutely took over the streaming service in 2020. While all of us were stuck inside, a group of teens exploring outdoors appealed to many. It was like watching grown-up Goonies. Only less sad. And it has continued that success even post-Pandemic, with its fourth season set to release October 10th. After the cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, I’m sure fans are chomping at the bit to find out what happens to the Pogues.

Having not watched the series before, I did a quick catchup so I could talk to the cast of the show. That’s right, we talked to Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, J.D., and Carlacia Grant about their experience during Season 4. From their rituals to help them get into character, to their favorite places in the filming location of Charleston, South Carolina, we get into it all. But my favorite moment probably came when I asked them about life lessons they’ve taken from TV/Film. It’s a very fun moment and worth a look in the video above. We even had to cut a little portion out as they talked about the second half of the season (which doesn’t release until November 7th). So if you’re a fan, there may be some hints at what’s to come.

OUTER BANKS: SEASON 4 plot synopsis:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

OUTER BANKS: SEASON 4: PART 1 STREAMS ON NETFLIX ON OCTOBER 10TH, 2024 WITH PART 2 RELEASING NOVEMBER 7TH, 2024.