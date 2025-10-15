Horror Movie Interviews

Interview: Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw Talk Black Phone 2

By
Posted 46 minutes ago

The Black Phone continued to prove what a great combination Ethan Hawke offers with horror. Yet it wasn’t simply his excellent work that helped propel fans to the cinema. The Scott Derrickson feature also gave the young actors Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw the chance to shine. And that continues with this year’s Black Phone 2. Both Mason and Madeleine return, offering exceptional performances in a genre sequel. By allowing these two young talents the chance to shine even more, it helps give a little extra when it comes to Derrickson’s latest.

I finally had the opportunity to sit down with both Thames and McGraw in person; the last time we spoke was on Zoom. As for Mason, the actor has received a massive boost in his career with the recent How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake. And now, he continues to show off his talent in the follow-up to the genre hit. He talked about taking on the sequel and expanding his role in this twisted world. As for his co-star, Madeleine is equally impressive. And she really gets in on the action with a little stuntwork. She discussed that aspect, as well as the trust they have in Mr. Derrickson. With October in full swing, I’m sure many of you will be ready and willing to see what The Grabber is up to. Black Phone 2 opens this Friday, October 17th, in a theatre near you. CHECK OUT OUR REVIEW!

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

JimmyO
Film Critic / Interviewer
3,202 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Halloween, , The Devil's Rejects, The read more Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Original), Night of the Living Dead, Donnie Darko, Haute Tension, Jaws, Fight Club, Friday the 13th (1 - 4), The Haunting (Original version), Angel Heart, South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Likes: My Wife, my Son, my Cats and other family members, anything read more horror, Alkaline Trio, Brandi Carlile, South Park, punk rock and old country (I'm talking Cash, Lynn that sorta stuff) and 80's scream queens.

Latest Ethan Hawke News

See More
The Black Phone

Horror Movie News

Black Phone 2: Everything We Know

Posted 2 weeks ago
Universal and Blumhouse are making Black Phone 2, and here's everything we know about the Scott Derrickson sequel

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 1 week ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?