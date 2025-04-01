Interview: Paul Walter Hauser discusses the infamous true story behind The Luckiest Man in America

There have been countless scandals involving game shows over the years. The most famous adaptation of such an event was Robert Redford’s acclaimed Quiz Show, starring Ralph Fiennes and John Turturro. Still, there have been more recent instances, including a bizarre one in 1984 involving a man who figured out how to beat one of the most popular game shows on American television, Press Your Luck. The Luckiest Man in America dramatizes that event with a fantastic cast led by Paul Walter Hauser.

The film tells the story of ice cream truck driver Michael Larson (Paul Walter Hauser), an unemployed ice cream truck driver from Ohio who cons his way onto Press Your Luck. As he begins to win record-breaking prizes, those behind the scenes figure out he may be doing more than just playing the game. As the truth becomes apparent, Michael’s true motivations become evident, revealing a truth as bizarre as the events unfolding on camera. Directed by Samir Oliveros, The Luckiest Man in America co-stars Walton Goggins, Shamier Anderson, Brian Geraghty, Patti Harrison, Haley Bennett, Damian Young, Lilli Kay, James Wolk, Shaunette Renée Wilson, David Rysdahl, Ricky Russert, David Strathairn, Johnny Knoxville, and Maisie Williams.

I talked about the film with star Paul Walter Hauser and how he got involved in the film. We also discussed whether he found the real Michael Larson to be a bad guy or just a troubled one. We also touched on the fantastic cast of actors and what it was like working with Walton Goggins. Hauser, who will next be seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in an undisclosed role, also talked about his role in the Liam Neeson-led reboot/sequel of The Naked Gun and clarified the role he will be playing. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

The Luckiest Man in America opens in theaters on April 4th. You can read our review of the film at THIS LINK.