Interview: Tom Segura talks comedy, movie aspirations, Jason Momoa and his new Netflix series Bad Thoughts

Posted 5 hours ago

Tom Segura has become a popular podcast host in addition to his work as a stand-up comedian. With multiple comedy specials and tons of friends in the industry including Bert Kreischer and Bill Burr, Segura has a lot of connections. But, as big as he is on stage, Segura has long had the ambition to make movies. Some of his ideas came together as the beginning of what became his new Netflix series, Bad Thoughts.

Bad Thoughts is a six-episode series of interconnected short films that tackle the intrusive thoughts we all have, but cross the line of what we think in our imaginations, but would never act upon. Some shorts are multi-part stories that cross episodes, while others are brief, standalone films that work. Segura’s series has mock trailers, celebrity spoofs, and original ideas while featuring recognizable actors including Shea Whigham, Daniella Pineda, and Dan Stevens. Each episode contains hilarious films resembling Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, crossed with Key & Peele.

Tom Segura chatted with me for almost half an hour about his new series and where the ideas came from. The comedian has some film projects in the works, but directed some of these shorts himself. He talked about the line between funny and too much and how lucky he was to get some actors on board. Segura also discussed support from Netflix and the role that Jason Momoa played in one particular short. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Bad Thoughts is now streaming on Netflix.

