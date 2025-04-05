Interview With Artist Dave Dick (Awesome Art)

For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Dave Dick

Dave Dick is a Philadelphia-based illustrator who specializes in the unsettling and macabre. Drawing inspiration from childhood nightmares and a lifelong love of horror films, his meticulous works grace movie posters, book covers, and more, sending shivers down spines with intricate details and chilling atmospheres. Despite the darkness he conjures, Dave maintains a vibrant personal life, balancing his craft with the joys of being a husband, father, and pet owner. This unexpected duality fuels his artistry, proving that even the spookiest minds have a soft spot for family and a purring cat.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

DAVE: It was probably the first time I made a homemade greeting card for my mom as a kid, and she cried a little. That moment sealed my destiny as an artist. The rush of stirring raw emotion through my art became a dragon I’ve been chasing ever since.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

There have been a lot over the years, from Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud to Tim Burton and Stephen Gammell. But the ones who really made an impression on me would have to be Ralph Steadman, Ashley Wood, and Dave McKean.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

Oh so many! But here are a few that I’m really digging lately. Ken Miller, Sophia Rapata, Justin Valliere, Jeremy Parker, Jed Leiknes, Delic Saike, Meth Fawn.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Draw every day, embrace every risk, never measure yourself against other artists, and network as much as you can.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

By the time this interview comes out, my latest exhibit will already be in full swing. I’m part of a group show called Master of Suspense: The Alfred Hitchcock Tribute Art Exhibit at Sugar Mynt Gallery in South Pasadena, CA. The show runs until May, and in September, I’ll be part of another group show paying homage to the late, great David Lynch. It’s called Transcendental: Artwork Inspired by David Lynch at Talleyville Gallery in Wilmington, DE.

Additionally, I’ve been working on a few books that will feature both interior and cover artwork. They’re slated to be published later this year, but the titles and release dates haven’t been announced yet. I’ll share details as soon as they’re available on my social media.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

This is like asking me to pick a favorite child.. it feels wrong to narrow it down. Among my top horror movies are The Thing (1982), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Return of the Living Dead (1985), and The Blair Witch Project (1999).

As for non-horror, some of my favorites are Dumb and Dumber, The Big Lebowski, John Wick, Drive, and Superbad.

On the TV side, my current favorite show has to be Severance. It’s one of the best series to come around in a long time. Other favorites include Yellowjackets, From, Silo, The Righteous Gemstones, What We Do in the Shadows, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Bob’s Burgers.

The Altar

Ascent

Captain Spaulding

The Clown With The Tearaway Face

The Dark Watchers

Dr. Finkelstein

Fariy Tale Creature

The Forest Dwellers

Ghostface

Ghosts Enjoying A Snow Day

I Think My Treehouse Is Haunted

The Jersey Devil

Krampus

Leatherface

Officer Friendly

Pinhead

Samantha + Oscar

Scarecrow

The Season Of The Witch

The Snarly Yow

Someone Is Hangry

Terrifer

The Two Witches

Wendigo