Is Netflix telling their writers to dumb down content for distracted viewers?

We’ve all gotten distracted watching a movie or TV show at some point. Maybe we pick up our phone or pour a fresh cup of coffee or send an email; whatever it is, we neglect to hit pause, just letting the program continue in the background, onscreen words and actions now meaningless. But Netflix has hit on a controversial strategy that is ensuring you that you don’t miss a beat of any of their content.

In a new article published by n+1 (via World of Reel), the author reports that there is a common note that is given to writers for Netflix original content that goes like this: “Have this character announce what they’re doing so that viewers who have this program on in the background can follow along.” Not only is this a tremendous insult to the writers but it serves as a way to coddle the viewer who can’t simply sit there and watch.

Here is the example the article gives, pulling from Netflix’s Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speleers: “We spent a day together,” Lohan tells her lover, James, in Irish Wish. “I admit it was a beautiful day filled with dramatic vistas and romantic rain, but that doesn’t give you the right to question my life choices. Tomorrow I’m marrying Paul Kennedy.” “Fine,” he responds. “That will be the last you see of me because after this job is over I’m off to Bolivia to photograph an endangered tree lizard.”

This goes well beyond exposition. It even goes past bad writing. Knowing the backstory, this is Netflix execs demanding their staffed scribes make the content as vapid and repetitive as possible because some “viewers” can’t just view after they press play. What about the people who are paying attention? Does such dialogue even bother them? Shouldn’t it? On top of all of this, should we be solely blaming Netflix for this or are we – with our decreased attention spans – partly at fault?

As has been pointed out, Netflix even made “casual viewing” part of their genre selections, with cooking shows, reality programming and sitcoms making up the bulk of that content. I’ll admit I might throw on a show while cleaning the house, it’s always something I’ve seen, “casual” or not. Come on, who needs Kramer bursting into Jerry’s apartment and declaring, “I have now entered my friend’s place of residence!”?

What do you think of how Netflix reportedly handles their “casual viewing” content? Have you found yourself doing other tasks and not paying attention to a movie or show?