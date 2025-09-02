It: Welcome to Derry gets release date on HBO Max

Pennywise isn’t done with Derry, and the latest reign of terror of the shape-shifting, kid-devouring entity is closer than we think. HBO Max has announced the release date for It: Welcome to Derry, with the prequel series set to debut on the streaming service on October 26. Just in time for Halloween.

Everyone’s dying to see IT.#ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/LPGL73FegS — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 2, 2025

Set in 1962, the nine-episode series will serve as a prequel to Andy Muschietti‘s It movies, with Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise. The cast also includes Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), James Remar (Dexter), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), Stephen Rider (Daredevil), Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Gangland Undercover), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Saw VI), Shane Marriott (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Chad Rook (Billy the Kid), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird), Rudy Mancuso (Música), and Morningstar Angeline (Westworld).

Muschietti has teased that the show could return for two more seasons, assuming HBO is down. However, each season would move further into the past. “ It’s a story that’s based on the interludes of the book. The interludes are basically chapters that reflect Mike Hanlon’s research. They’re fragments of his research. For 27 years, it’s the guy trying to figure out what it is, what did it, who did it, who saw it, and all that stuff, ” Muschietti said in January. “ So they talk about catastrophic events from the past, like the fire in the Black Spot…. the massacre of the Bradley Gang, a gang of bank robbers in the ’30s… and the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks. Every time [Pennywise] comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens at the beginning of that cycle. “

He continued, “ We are basing the three seasons of this series on each of these catastrophic events. There’s a reason why the story is told backwards. So the first season is 1962, the second season is 1935, and the third season is 1908. “

Will you be watching It: Welcome to Derry when it launches on HBO Max next month? And would you like to see more seasons?