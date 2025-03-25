Jack Black logged 400+ hours on Red Dead Redemption 2

Jack Black is a huge gamer. Heck, it’s practically become a trope for Jack Black to star in movies based on video games: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Borderlands and now Minecraft. And while Black has admitted to logging over 100 hours of Minecraft, there’s another game that has that beat.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the topic of video games was brought up to both Jack Black and Minecraft co-star Jason Momoa, with Black admitting that his most-played game ever is western sequel Red Dead Redemption 2. “It was over pandemic times. I played Red Dead Redemption Part Two, and I lived in it. It was not a game. It was like a way of life. I got 400 hours clocked, and it was a lot, and I don’t regret any of it. It was so fun. It’s beautiful out there, it’s an incredible universe they created.” This should be no surprise, as Jack Black has frequently named Red Dead Redemption as the video game series he most wants to see on the big screen.

It also turns out one way to trigger Jack Black’s rage is to say you’ve never even heard of that particular video game series, as Jason Momoa was completely oblivious to it, prompting Black to respond, “Dude, you never heard of Rockstar Games? These guys are the artists. You have to play it, it’ll change your life. If you play one game, that’s the one.” For what it’s worth, Momoa named another franchise – Street Fighter – as his go-to, frequently using Ryu and Blanka.

In A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black plays the video game’s chief figure, Steve, who helps a quartet of visitors – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Natalie (Emma Myers) – to the Otherworld get back home. Right now, the movie is tracking to pull in around $60 million when it opens on April 4th, no doubt in most part due to the huge kid-centric fanbase the video game series has.

Which video game do you think you’ve logged the most hours on? Give us your #1 in the comments section below.



