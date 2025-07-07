Jack Black recreates Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mr. Crowley’ with a School of Rock-style band

This past Saturday, metal and rock ‘n’ roll legends paid tribute to the GOAT, Ozzy Osbourne, as the 76-year-old rock god played his farewell performance alongside Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England. The collaborative concert, titled Back to the Beginning, featured bands like Tool, Halestorm, Gojira, Anthrax, Metallica, Alice in Chains, Pantera, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, and more, playing music from Ozzy’s storied career. As a part of the tribute, Jack Black performed a pre-recorded music video alongside a School of Rock-style band of teenagers for “Mr. Crowley,” from Osbourne’s 1980 solo album Blizzard of Ozz.

Black’s band lineup included Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello’s son Roman on guitar, Scott Ian and Pearl Aday’s son Revel on bass, Hugo Weiss on the keys, and Yoyoka Soma on the drums. Jack Black performed vocals for the cover while dressed in an elaborate getup with rhinestones and tassels, replicating Ozzy’s outfit from the song’s original release.

In addition to honoring Ozzy, the video also pays tribute to Osbourne’s former guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash in 1982. Roman Morello played a guitar once owned by Rhoads, and during the video, Black lifted him up during his guitar solo — an homage to the iconic cover of the 1987 Tribute live album that sees Osbourne triumphantly lifting Rhoads into the air.

Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning performance marks the end of an era for the legendary rock musician, with the show being called his final curtain call. The depth and breadth of Ozzy’s career know no limits. I’ve seen Ozzy perform live with Black Sabbath on several occasions during the early years of Ozzfest. My tours included bands like Tool, Primus, Deftones, Slipknot, System of Down, Megadeth, Soulfly, Limp Bizkit, Sevendust, and more.

Osbourne played two sets during the celebration, which included performances of the following songs:

Ozzy Osbourne

I Don’t Know

Mr. Crowley

Suicide Solution

Mama, I’m Coming Home

Crazy Train

Black Sabbath

War Pigs

N.I.B.

Iron Man

Paranoid

