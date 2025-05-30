Jackie Chan tells the studio and the filmmakers to hurry up on Rush Hour 4

Action icon Jackie Chan is hitting screens this weekend with Ralph Macchio in the new legacy sequel Karate Kid: Legends. While doing press for the film, Chan was recently asked if he could rank his popular Rush Hour movies. Chan’s ranking was a bit unorthodox as he said, “I don’t know. You know what, the first one: little money, little time. We shot it like, ‘Go, go, go, go!’ The second one: a lot of money, a lot of time. The third one: too much money, too much time. Too much money is no good.” While Chan gave the impression that he doesn’t think too much of Rush Hour 3, he is still very excited to make another sequel with his long-time friend, Chris Tucker.

Chan spoke with ScreenRant while promoting Karate Kid: Legends and the star was asked about the status of Rush Hour 4. He responded,





I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

When he was asked if he still wants to do another sequel, not only does he say yes to Rush Hour, but he also wants to ride back into the west with Owen Wilson for another entry in the Shanghai series, “Yes! And I want to do [another] Shanghai Knights, Shanghai Dawn. Shanghai Noon, Shanghai Knights, and Shanghai Dawn. The script is still going on. I want to do a Rush Hour 4.”