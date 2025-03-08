Jeff Bezos reportedly wanted to oust Barbara Broccoli from the James Bond franchise as retaliation for offensive comments

Right now, the hallowed James Bond franchise feels in a tighter spot than becoming strapped to a table as a laser beam inches toward your nethers. Since Daniel Craig’s retirement as the legendary superspy, the fate of 007 is a giant question mark. Whether it’s deciding who the next Bond should be or the act of moving ahead with a British Secret Intelligence Service television series, the situation appears aimless and exhausting. According to a write-up from The Hollywood Reporter, fans can chalk much of the ire up to hurt feelings and a lack of a clear creative direction.

According to THR, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wanted complete creative control of the Bond IP after hearing an off-color comment by longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. In December 2024, The Wall Street Journal published a piece in which Broccoli was quoted telling personal friends that Amazon executives were “fucking idiots,” regarding their handling of the James Bond franchise. Word travels fast in Hollywood and Broccoli’s alleged comments activated alarm bells in Bezos.

Digging deeper into the situation, THR says Bezos “read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, ‘I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her,'” according to an insider who asked to remain anonymous. As a way of adding fuel to the fire, Broccoli became upset after hearing Amazon content chief Jennifer Salke refer to the Bond IP as “content” instead of the iconic franchise we know it to be. Broccoli’s half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, was also pushed out of meetings with Amazon executives, widening the divide between creative forces.

Earlier this week, Longlegs and The Monkey director Osgood Perkins issued harsh words about Jeff Bezos after being asked if he’d direct a new James Bond movie. The question came to Perkins via a Reddit AMA, which read as follows: “Are you open to directing a Bond movie/trilogy? If so, who would you cast as your version of Bond?” Perkins quickly replied, “No, because fuck Jeff Bezos.”

In late February, Amazon MGM Studios and longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced a shift in leadership as they ceded creative control over to Amazon. Under the new deal, Wilson, Broccoli, and Amazon would share co-ownership of Bond, with Amazon deciding the franchise’s fate and direction. While Perkins is not in the running to helm a Bond project, demand for his talents is on the rise as movies like Longlegs and The Monkey continue to resonate with audiences.

Another name floated as a candidate for a 007 project is Conclave filmmaker Edward Berger. While speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Berger said his interest in getting involved with the Bond franchise has shifted after the exchange of ownership.

“Barbara Broccoli is no longer doing it and she is at the heart of this project, so I think it’s something different,” Berger said when asked if he’d helm a Bond movie. “I don’t know. Things have changed. We will certainly miss her very much.”

007’s fate has dangled from the edge of a creative cliff for what feels like a long time, with actors like Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Dan Stevens, Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, and more rumored to become the international superspy. However, with creative forces behind the Bond IP seemingly at war, 007 straddles a stalemate from which escape is tricky.

While the confusion could appear as territorial pissings, it’s important to remember how valuable the Bond franchise is. Few characters maintain generational leaps like James Bond, who has appealed to audiences of all ages for decades. Pushing Bond in the wrong direction would spell disaster for a beloved cinematic icon, thus making the need for smart decisions paramount to his survival in a time when people are quick to judge.

What would you like from the James Bond IP? Who should play the character in future installments? Could you split the character between feature films and a television series? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.