Jason Momoa goes clean-shaven for the first time in six years for Dune: Part Three: “Goddamnit, I hate it”

Jason Momoa is preparing to return as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, but he’s had to do something most of us who regularly sport facial hair hate doing: shaving.

The actor took to Instagram to show himself going clean-shaven for the first time in six years. His reaction is very relatable: “ Goddamnit, I hate it. “

“ Only for you, Denis, ” Momoa said, expressing his willingness to do anything for the Dune director.

Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides, was featured in the first Dune movie, and those who have read Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah know how the character will return. The upcoming sequel will also be a bit of a family affair, as Momoa’s son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, has joined the cast as Leto II, one of the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya).

At the red carpet premiere of Chief of War, his soon-to-be-released series on Apple TV+, Momoa seemed very proud of his son. “ This kid…I’m like ‘What the hell?’ ‘No, you can’t act.’ ‘No, you’re not gonna be in this.’ ‘No, no, no,’ ” he said. “ And then, he literally…he did it on his own. Listen, he is gonna be way better than I have ever been. So, I’m like, ‘That’s what you want for your children.’ He will be. He’ll be a force. “