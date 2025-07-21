Movie News

Jason Momoa talks about son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, making acting debut in Dune: Part Three

By
Posted 8 hours ago
jason momoa, nakoa-wolf momoajason momoa, nakoa-wolf momoa

Despite Jason Momoa sitting out Dune: Part Two for obvious reasons, he is also confirmed for a return to the sandy universe for the now officially titled Dune: Part Three“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not,” Momoa told Craig Melvin of Today“But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?… Yeah, I’m going to be coming back.“ Although Duncan Idaho was killed off in the first movie, fans of Frank Herbert’s novels will know that the character does reappear.

It was also recently revealed that Momoa’s son, who sports the awesome name of Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, has also joined the cast of Dune: Part Three as Leto II, one of the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Entertainment Tonight got to catch up with Jason Momoa on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Chief of War for Apple TV+, when he reacted to a question of his son’s casting in the Denis Villeneuve film. Momoa was glowing with pride as he said,



This kid…I’m like ‘What the hell?’ ‘No, you can’t act.’ ‘No, you’re not gonna be in this.’ ‘No, no, no.’ And then, he literally…he did it on his own. Listen, he is gonna be way better than I have ever been. So, I’m like, ‘That’s what you want for your children.’ He will be. He’ll be a force.”

The reporter then joked about how Momoa shooed his son away from him during interviews on the red carpet. Momoa joked, “I can just hear him and I’m going like, ‘Go away.’ He’s loud like his father, so…we have that in common.”

Momoa stars, writes, and executive produces Chief of War. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Chief of War will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

Source: ET
Tags: ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,718 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Jason Momoa News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!