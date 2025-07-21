Jason Momoa talks about son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, making acting debut in Dune: Part Three

Despite Jason Momoa sitting out Dune: Part Two for obvious reasons, he is also confirmed for a return to the sandy universe for the now officially titled Dune: Part Three. “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not,” Momoa told Craig Melvin of Today. “But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?… Yeah, I’m going to be coming back.“ Although Duncan Idaho was killed off in the first movie, fans of Frank Herbert’s novels will know that the character does reappear.

It was also recently revealed that Momoa’s son, who sports the awesome name of Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, has also joined the cast of Dune: Part Three as Leto II, one of the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Entertainment Tonight got to catch up with Jason Momoa on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Chief of War for Apple TV+, when he reacted to a question of his son’s casting in the Denis Villeneuve film. Momoa was glowing with pride as he said,





This kid…I’m like ‘What the hell?’ ‘No, you can’t act.’ ‘No, you’re not gonna be in this.’ ‘No, no, no.’ And then, he literally…he did it on his own. Listen, he is gonna be way better than I have ever been. So, I’m like, ‘That’s what you want for your children.’ He will be. He’ll be a force.”

The reporter then joked about how Momoa shooed his son away from him during interviews on the red carpet. Momoa joked, “I can just hear him and I’m going like, ‘Go away.’ He’s loud like his father, so…we have that in common.”

Momoa stars, writes, and executive produces Chief of War. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Chief of War will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

