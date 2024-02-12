Super Bowl fans go wild for Jeff Goldblum on the Jumbotron, but Leonardo DiCaprio is another story

Super Bowl LVIII found the Kansas City Chiefs securing their second consecutive Super Bowl championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, but the event has become more than simply the game itself. In addition to all the movie trailers and commercials, the Super Bowl audience is full of celebrities, and the internet has been obsessing over the appearance of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Goldblum for two very different reasons.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Goldblum found themselves on the Super Bowl Jumbotron on Sunday, and their reactions were quite something. While Goldblum treats the experience like it’s his first time on camera — waving with a big smile and making a heart hand sign — DiCaprio retreats behind his baseball cap, making it almost impossible to recognize him. Check out the video comparison below.

The stark difference between the two celebrities has left fans asking why Leonardo DiCaprio can’t be more like Jeff Goldblum and show a little more appreciation for his cheering fans. What do you think? Could DiCaprio have given fans a wave, or was he entitled to a little privacy?

When it comes to Super Bowl movie trailers, the most anticipated one also wound up being the best; of course, I’m talking about Deadpool 3, now titled Deadpool and Wolverine. Although the trailer didn’t include much of Wolverine, it did set the stage for Deadpool’s next grand adventure. After celebrating his birthday with friends and family, Deadpool is taken by the TVA (Time Variance Authority). After a few meta nods to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Deadpool suits up and gets to work, slicin’ and dicin’ his way through the MCU. The trailer closes with Wolverine standing over Deadpool, although we don’t get to see his face. Bring on trailer #2.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26th. The film will be the only MCU movie to be released in theaters this year, which is a very rare occurrence. The last time this happened was over ten years ago with the release of The Avengers in 2012.