Jesse Eisenberg gives self-burn in advice to next Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult

Superman: Legacy is still far off but filming is slated to begin this March. And so while the DC Universe begins its reboot under the “Gods and Monsters” label, there are many wishing the franchise luck. Some are even offering advice, as Jesse Eisenberg has done for the next Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult – and it might be about the best wisdom he can instill: “Don’t watch me!”

Both Eisenberg and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – wherein the actor played the Man of Steel’s arch nemesis – were heavily criticized upon release. Eisenberg in particular was blasted for going over-the-top and drawing too closely to Heath Ledger’s turn as The Joker. Still, despite this, Eisenberg still holds Lex Luthor close, saying at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Whenever you play a role you feel connected to it…There’s no way around it. Any time you do anything, even if it’s a movie that’s a Hollywood kind of thing, you connect.” Eisenberg would also cameo in Justice League. As for David Corenswet, who is set to play Clark Kent aka Superman, we’re not so sure Henry Cavill will take the time to offer his own advice…

Eisenberg’s “Don’t watch me!” comment is a pretty down-to-earth response and it’s nice he can take it in stride and have fun with it years later considering how the media blasted him for his Lex Luthor. Eisenberg had previously expressed his disappointment in the reception, saying, “I thought a lot about my character…I talked with my acting coach about the character a lot, about his backstory with his father and his emotional life – and then people hate me.” Eisenberg, especially now, doesn’t expect to rejoin DC for any future projects. But stranger things have happened…

Outside of Jesse Eisenberg, other notable names to take on Lex Luthor include Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, Michael Rosenbaum, and Jon Cryer.

Superman: Legacy will arrive on July 11th, 2025, kicking off this next chapter of the DCU. The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing are to follow.

What did you think of Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor? Was he rightfully panned or does his interpretation work? Let us know below!