Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg are unrecognizable as Bigfoots in the bizarrely moving Sasquatch Sunset trailer

One of the supernatural world’s most elusive creatures, the Sasquatch, is lumbering toward the silver screen for an intriguing film about discovery, adversity, and family. Today, Bleecker Street proudly presents its Sasquatch Sunset trailer, starring Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, and Christoph Zajek-Denek as Bigfoot family members. The actors are damn-near unrecognizable under copious amounts of prosthetics and tangled hair. It’s the sort of thing you need to see to believe.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sasquatch Sunset:

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches – possibly the last of their enigmatic kind – embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them.

Per the press release from Bleecker Street:

Filmmaking brothers David and Nathan Zellner have made a name for themselves with their unique, boundary-pushing storytelling and cinematic style. Their collaborations are marked by dark humor and unconventional themes and characters. Their short film “Sasquatch Birth Journal 2” premiered at Sundance in 2011 and was nominated for the Sundance Short Filmmaking Award. They both can be found behind and in front of the camera, with David having recently acted in Riley Stearns’ The Art of Self-Defense for Bleecker Street in 2019 alongside Jesse Eisenberg, which the Zellners also executive produced. David was also nominated for Best Director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2015 for Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter. Sasquatch Sunset will mark their eighth feature project together.

Sasquatch Sunset screened last month at Sundance with reviewers, including JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, enjoying the strange cinematic presentation a great deal. In his review, Chris says Keough and Eisenberg give fearless performances, though some viewers might view the film as a “one-note joke stretched too far.” While the film might not connect with mainstream audiences, cinephiles who enjoy “out there” projects could happily walk alongside the Sasquatch family for a strange, darkly humored adventure.

What do you think of today’s Sasquatch Sunset trailer? Do you intend to try to catch this one in theaters? What other cryptozoological creature would you like to star in its own movie? Let us know in the comments section below.