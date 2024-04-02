A Real Pain: Jesse Eisenberg’s new film releases a new behind-the-scenes photo and announces a release date

Jesse Eisenberg writes, directs and stars in a new film with Kieran Culkin about cousins who are confronting their conflicted history.

A Real Pain, the new film starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, has unveiled a new first-look image as well as announced its release date. In the Sundance review from our own Chris Bumbray, he glows about the film, saying, “A Real Pain is Jesse Eisenberg’s second film as a director and marks a substantial leap in quality since his pleasant – but minor – first effort, When You Finish Saving the World. With a tight running time, evocative location shooting, and two terrific performances at its heart, it’s no wonder this scored one of Sundance’s biggest deals, with Searchlight shelling out a cool $10 million for it.”

The plot synopsis reads,

“Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.”

The cast of the movie includes Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes.

In addition to being one of the co-leads, Eisenberg also writes and directs A Real Pain. The film is produced by Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Emma Stone, Jennifer Semler and Ewa Puszczyńska. The movie also comes from Searchlight Pictures, which is formerly 20th Century Fox’s indie label, Fox Searchlight Pictures. However, under the Disney banner, Searchlight Pictures have predominantly been released as streaming originals on their Hulu platform.

Searchlight Pictures has also released a new behind-the-scenes photo featuring Eisenberg directing his actors, which you can check out below. A Real Pain will have the opportunity to screen in theaters, and you can catch it when it releases later this year on October 18.