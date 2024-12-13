JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Buoyancy, The Alpha Test, and The Man from Kathmandu

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week covered pretty much all of those categories!

This week’s line-up consisted of the mystery thriller Buoyancy, the sci-fi horror film The Alpha Test, and the martial arts action movie The Man from Kathmandu. Here’s some information on each of them:

Written and directed by Roel Leijten, Buoyancy has the following synopsis: When an overly ambitious student gets invited for a submarine journey by an eccentric entrepreneur, she comes to realize that deep-down inside people are not who they pretend to be. The film stars Rebecca Finch, Michael Wagner, Eline Havenaar, Portia Booroff, Maria Shchensnyak, Arabella Ottens, and Simon Rhys-Jones. If the set-up for the story of Buoyancy sounds familiar to you, that could be because it draws at least some inspiration from a true crime case that’s known in Denmark as “The Submarine Case”. You can find out more about the crime, the murder of Kim Wall, at THIS LINK.

Written and directed by Aaron Mirtes from a story by Brad Belemjian, The Alpha Test has a short and simple synopsis: A robot servant is pushed to the brink of disaster and murder at the hands of a vicious and abusive owner. Brad Belemjian stars in the film alongside Lacy Hartselle, Rae Hunt, Bella Martin, Alice Raver, Wynn Reichert, Deborah Seidel, Mack Bayda, and David Ditmore.

The Man from Kathmandu was written and directed by Pema Dhondup, and it has this for a synopsis: A disaffected American-Nepali half Hindu-Muslim boy detours to Kathmandu on his way to find his father who he thinks has joined the war in Syria, but his Moral battle against a local don who kills his grandfather grounds him to the reality of his true relationships, and in the process, he reconnects with his root, culture and traditions of the Himalayan nation, which he had forgotten . Gulshan Grover, Karma Shakya, Michael Brian, Pradip Raut, Narendra Singh Dhami, Hameed Sheikh, Neer Bikram Shah, Jose Manuel, Anna Sharma, Shishir Bangdel, Heather Breedlove King, Mithila Sharma, Paramita Rana, Puskar Gurung, Sunita Shrestha, Bikash Gurung, Angel Vazquez, Rupesh Jha, Amir Gautam, and Aliya Shah star. Abhisek Baniya (also known as Nasty) and Yama Buddha also make a special appearance as themselves for a performance of the song “Kathmandu’s Finest.”

