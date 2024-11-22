JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are The Green Woman and Inferno: Skyscraper Escape!

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were a sci-fi comedy and an action thriller!

The sci-fi comedy is called The Green Woman and the action thriller is Inferno: Skyscraper Escape. Here’s some information on both of them:

Written and directed by Kestra Nebula, The Green Woman tells the following story: Rommy is an unsuccessful alcoholic writer whose relationship is falling apart. When he begins to suspect that his partner, Mary, is having an affair, a green woman appears to Rommy. However, it is not long before The Green Woman begins to ask Rommy to do things… strange things… The film stars Dean Kirkright, Lauren Gregory, Scott Knight, Elise Boyle, Daniel Bucknell, Declan Cole-Flynn, Glen Cook, Francesco Di Tacchio, and Oliver Midson, with Christine Husband as The Green Woman.

Also known as Crystal Inferno, Inferno: Skyscraper Escape was directed by Eric Summer from a screenplay by Regina Luvitt and Phillip J. Roth. The synopsis: On the 20th floor of a skyscraper, a gas leak has started a fire. Anne and Ben Bronson, two teenage kids, are trapped in a fiery inferno while the fire is spreading throughout the entire building. From the 60th floor, their parents, Brianna and Tom, who were about to sign their divorce papers, will have to fight together to save their family from the flames. Even if Brianna is a brilliant structural engineer, will she find out a way to stop this uncontrolled fire? Claire Forlani, Jamie Bamber, Riley Jackson, and Isaac Rouse star as the Bronson family. Co-stars include Nigel Barber, Atanas Srebrev, Nathan Cooper, Lorina Kamburova, and Delly Allen.

