JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! Central Park Dark, Ellipse, and more

The free movies we shared on JoBlo TV this week include Legend of the Ghost Dagger, Agent Jade Black, and more

Last week, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which will host feature films to watch for free every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday! The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers, and the movie that got it all started was the sci-fi action film A Rough Draft. Now that a week has gone by, we have decided to round up the other movies that have been released through the channel so far and embed them below.

The movies we followed A Rough Draft with this week are the adventure film Legend of the Ghost Dagger, the spy action movie Agent Jade Black, the thriller Central Park Dark, the sci-fi film Ellipse, and the historical action film Legend of the Carpathians.

Written and directed by Martin Sofiedal, Legend of the Ghost Dagger tells the following story: A failed treasure hunter tricks his girlfriend into going on a vacation to Mallorca, hoping to both fix the relationship and find the legendary Ghost Dagger, with deadly consequences. The film stars Fredrik Skogsrud, Caroline Glomnes, Trond Fausa, Patrick Finzi, John Smith Kabashi, Hamid Karimi, Henrik Plau, Carl Filip Amundsen Stav, and Cecilie Svendsen.

Written and directed by Terry Spears, Agent Jade Black has the following synopsis: A skilled young female agent is tasked with capturing a rogue former agent before she can unleash a biological weapon starting with the wealthy and powerful purveyors of the international sex trade. Katie Burgess stars as the title character.

Written and directed by Cybil Lake, who also stars in the film with Tom Sizemore, Central Park Dark has the following synopsis: A one-night stand turns into a never-ending nightmare. A married doctor has a one-night stand with an unstable woman who jumps out of his window, then begins to torment him, though it’s unclear if she is still alive or not.

Directed by Joe Bland and Grant Martin from a script that was written by Martin, Ellipse has the following synopsis: A man and his dog are stranded on a volatile, oval-shaped planet and are forced to adapt and escape before time destroys them both. The film stars Josiah Authier, Michelle Medoff, Jack William, and co-director / writer Grant Martin. That is the full cast list, so don’t expect to be introduced to very many characters while watching this movie.

Directed by Serg Skobun, Legend of the Carpathians has the following synopsis: As Carpathian legend has it, Oleksa Dovbush was a heroic outlaw with excellent fighting skills and a gift to predict the future. He was left an orphan as a small boy after a local lord murdered Oleksa’s mother. After spending his childhood in exile in the mountains, he returned as a grown man to avenge his mother’s death. Oleksa gathered followers to begin a crusade against the lord, but destiny made other plans for him.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe!