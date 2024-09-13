John Cena explains why season 2 of Peacemaker took so long

Do you really wanna, do you really wanna taste it? Yes!…but why has it taken so long? It has been more than a year and a half since the first season of Peacemaker concluded, leaving fans clamoring for more. And since most of us are accustomed to one season per year, most of us were wondering just what was taking season two so long. Now that it has been announced and filming has begun, Peacemaker star John Cena wants to assure fans that there was good reason behind the break.

Speaking with Variety, John Cena said that some behind-the-scenes moves led to a delay in Peacemaker, although it will benefit the sophomore season. “What you got to understand and keep in mind is I’m the guy who plays Peacemaker. So when we come out with a show and it’s the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC. James and Peter actually both called me and said, ‘You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it’s just going to take a little time.’ So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let’s do it again. And everybody’s like, ‘No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it’s all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we’ll be okay.’ And it seems like forever ago, now that we’re filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we’re watching Season 2.”

Not only is DC now being headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the studio has undergone a much-needed rebrand that they are hoping can put them at the top of the superhero game where they always thought they should be. But worry not, as Gunn has said that transforming the DCEU into the DCU won’t be confusing…

Even with its imminent release, season two of Peacemaker won’t be launching the DCU. Instead, that honor and pressure falls on fellow TV series Creature Commandos, which will debut on December 5th on Max. After that, you can expect to see James Gunn’s Superman soar to screens on July 11th, 2025.

