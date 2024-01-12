Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman movie following assault conviction

Jonathan Majors was set to star as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours In Vegas, but he’s been dropped from the movie following his assault conviction.

Jonathan Majors has lost another role in the wake of his recent assault conviction. The actor had been slated to star as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours In Vegas, but multiple sources have heard that Jonathan Majors has been dropped from the movie.

48 Hours In Vegas takes audiences on “ Rodman’s madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of the problems. ” The project was originally set up at Lionsgate, but sources have said that the studio has released it back to the producers. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood are producing for Lord Miller, with Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Dennis Rodman executive producing. Jordan VanDina (The Binge) penned the script.

In a statement when the project was announced in 2021, Lord and Miller said: “ Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly. “

Dennis Rodman isn’t the only role that Jonathan Majors has lost since his conviction, as Marvel Studios also dropped the actor. He played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the intention that he would be the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. It remains to be seen if Marvel will recast the role or if they’ll go in another direction.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Majors admitted that he was “ shocked ” at the verdict. “ I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ ” Majors said. “ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible? “

Assuming 48 Hours In Vegas finds a new home, who do you think should replace Jonathan Majors as Dennis Rodman?