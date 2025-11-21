Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt say The Jungle Cruise 2 is likely a sinking ship at Disney

Are Disney‘s sequel plans for Jungle Cruise 2 dead in the water? Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt think so. While speaking to The Awardist podcast host Gerrad Hall about the possibility of a follow-up to 2021’s Jungle Cruise, Johnson revealed that a sequel to the action-adventure film, which earned $220 million at the global box office, is unlikely to happen.

When asked if a Jungle Cruise 2 remains afloat, Johnson said, “I don’t think so.”

“I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID,” the actor continued. “COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, ‘We did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again.’ Despite whether or not our chemistry was great.”

Blunt added, “They did not want to set sail again, and that’s fine.”

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is set during the early 20th century. In the film, a riverboat captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) takes a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition. The film also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Andy Nyman, Quim Gutierrez, Dani Rovira, Veronica Falcon, and Simone Lockhart.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise set sail on July 30, both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, for an additional price of $30. Woof! I remember that move. Damn. What were they thinking? The film generated $34.2 million in ticket sales from theaters and an additional $30 million from Disney+. Eventually, Jungle Cruise sailed to $221 million, a more than admirable showing all things considered.

Are you disappointed to hear that a Jungle Cruise 2 is unlikely? What other Disney theme park attraction do you think is worth adapting into a major motion picture? Did you watch Jungle Cruise? Did you enjoy it? Feel free to sound off in the comments section below and share your thoughts.