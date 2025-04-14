Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Waiting for Godot Broadway production announces venue and opening night date

To us movie fans, they’re Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted Theodore Logan, and together they are Wyld Stallions. But this fall, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reunite for a new project. This time, they will take to the stage in a new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in fall 2025, with Jamie Lloyd directing. Winter previously stepped back in front of the camera after a lengthy run as a director when he and Reeves reprised their iconic comedy roles for 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music.

According to Deadline, the Waiting for Godot play will be performed at the Hudson Theatre. The production is scheduled to begin previews on Saturday, September 13 ahead of the opening night on Sunday, September 28. Unfortunately, the play is set to be a strictly limited engagement and will play through Sunday, January 4, 2026, only. The complete cast and design team is said to be announced soon. Waiting for Godot is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Waiting for Godot revolves around two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who engage in various conversations while awaiting the arrival of Godot, who never appears. The two-act play finds Vladimir and Estragon comparing hardships and meeting strangers crossing their paths. As the two men wait for Godot’s fabled arrival, existentialism takes hold, bringing their existence and anticipation of meeting Godot into question. Confusion, suicidal thoughts, and indecision plague the duo as they weigh options.

Keanu Reeves plays Estragon in the play, while Alex Winter plays Vladimir. The production unfolds at an ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group) theater. Reeves is making his Broadway debut, while Winter has a history on Broadway as a child actor in The King & I with Yul Brynner and Peter Pan with Sandy Duncan. He also had appeared in the American premiere of Simon Gray’s Close of Play, which performed at the Manhattan Theatre Club.