Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are getting the band back together for a Broadway production of Waiting for Godot

Station! After embarking on an excellent adventure for the 2020 comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music, Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix) and Alex Winter (Lost Boys, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) are reuniting for a Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in fall 2025, with Jamie Lloyd directing.

Waiting for Godot revolves around two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who engage in various conversations while awaiting the arrival of Godot, who never appears. The two-act play finds Vladimir and Estragon comparing hardships and meeting strangers crossing their paths. As the two men wait for Godot’s fabled arrival, existentialism takes hold, bringing their existence and anticipation of meeting Godot into question. Confusion, suicidal thoughts, and indecision plague the duo as they weigh options.

Keanu Reeves plays Estragon in the play, while Alex Winter plays Vladimir. The production unfolds at an ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group) theater.

“We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays,” Reeves and Winter said in a joint statement.

“It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time,” Lloyd added.

Further details about Reeves and Winter’s Waiting for Godot, including additional casting, creative teams, and more, remain a mystery.

