Kelsey Grammer says his 30 year feud with Ted Danson got blown out of proportion

Kelsey Grammer said Ted Danson told him, “You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.”

Last year, Ted Danson revealed that he had a feud with Kelsey Grammer, which began on the set of Cheers and led to the pair barely speaking for nearly 30 years. Now, while speaking with the New York Post, Grammer explained what happened between the two.

“ It got a little blown out of proportion, ” Grammer said. “ There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly. It was when I was drinking a lot. Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.’ And I said, ‘OK, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it. “

Grammer continued, “ Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that. “

Although Grammer and Danson’s relationship may have been strained, they did work together after Cheers, with Danson showing up for Frasier and Grammer appearing on Becker.

Danson brought up the feud in October when Grammer was a guest on the Where Everybody Know Your Name podcast, which Danson co-hosts with Woody Harrelson. “ This isn’t self-deprecating, but it’s — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once, ” Danson said.

“ Yeah, you came and told me that one day, ” Grammer responded.

Danson continued, “ And it’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f–k, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you … I apologize to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn’t … and I really do apologize. ” Grammer thanked Danson, wishing they had “ spent more time together ” before adding, “ My love for you has always been as easy as the day. As easy as the sunrise. ”

The new Fraiser series on Paramount+ was recently cancelled after two seasons, but it’s possible it may be picked up elsewhere.