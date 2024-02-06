Kevin Costner sets another passion project for 2025; reunites him with the director of Criminal

Despite no longer being a part of Yellowstone’s next season, Kevin Costner seems to be busier than ever. First up, he’s got a two-part Western epic called Horizon: An American Saga that’s coming out this summer (Chapter 1 comes out June 28th, Chapter 2 on August 16th), and now, Deadline is reporting that the actor’s got another “longtime passion project” ready to roll. While there are no specifics on what it may be, Costner is set to produce and star in the untitled film, with the director of his 2016 thriller Criminal, Ariel Vromen, at the helm.

In the article, no specifics are given, although Costner has been open about certain long-planned projects in the past. One is his book, The Explorer’s Guild, which he wrote with his Horizon collaborator Jon Baird and was called an Indiana Jones-style globetrotting adventure. It could be anything, although given Vromen’s track record, which includes based-on-fact thrillers, The Iceman (with Michael Shannon) and Netflix’s The Angel, we’re thinking it might be something less fantastical and more reality-based, perhaps even in the vein of his JFK (we recently revisited that Oliver Stone classic) or Thirteen Days?

If you haven’t seen it, Vromen’s Criminal is a pretty wild movie. In it, Costner plays a killer who is implanted with the memories of a dead spy (played by Ryan Reynolds), and I remember it being a cool little action movie that not too many people saw. This was a shame as it reteamed Costner for the first time with two of his JFK co-stars, Gary Oldman and Tommy Lee Jones. Vromen’s The Iceman is also worth checking out, with Michael Shannon delivering a menacing performance as real-life mob hitman Richard Kuklinski, who claimed to have murdered anywhere from 100-200 men for the mob.

While I wish he’d agree to tie up his arc as John Dutton on the ever-popular Yellowstone, it’s good to hear Costner is staying busy. Hopefully, his upcoming passion projects live up to his expectations.